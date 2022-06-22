CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, says Congress leader

Mumbai: Political developments in the state have now gained momentum and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted. Sanjay Raut has tweeted that the journey of political developments in the state is moving towards the dismissal of the Assembly. Therefore, while there is talk that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign, now veteran Congress leaders have clearly stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not resign.

It is learned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is preparing to resign from the post of Chief Minister. The cabinet meeting is at 1 pm. This announcement is likely to be made in the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs after this meeting. Earlier, Congress leader and Minister Balasaheb Thorat had made a big statement regarding the resignation of the Chief Minister. He clarified that the Chief Minister will not resign at all. "We have the strength, all our MLAs are in Mumbai and with us," he said. "I don't know what Eknath Shinde is saying," he said.

Congress leader Nana Patole, while giving information about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said that he was infected with corona. He also had a telephone conversation with Congress Maharashtra in-charge Kamal Nath and will now attend the cabinet meeting online, Patole said.

40 MLAs with Eknath Shinde

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who is waving the flag of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has made a big claim this time. Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of not only 35 but 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Besides, 10 more MLAs will come with him.

All the MLAs are here voluntarily - Minister of State Bachchu Kadu

Sanjay Raut had claimed that the MLAs were beaten and detained. When asked about it, the Minister of State Bachchu Kadu said that nothing like this has happened here. All the MLAs have come here voluntarily and all are happy. All the MLAs will meet today and all will know by evening. All these are getting good responses and more MLAs of Shiv Sena are ready to come here on their own. They also do not want a government with Congress-NCP, said Bachchu Kadu.

Sharad Pawar slaps Home Department!

This morning, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Minister Jayant Patil at Silver Oak. In this meeting, Sharad Pawar expressed his displeasure. Sharad Pawar has expressed his displeasure over the Home Ministry by raising the question, "How come you don't know that so many ministers have left overnight?"