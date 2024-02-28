CM's Letter and Selfie Initiative: Teachers and Parents Complain of Technical Difficulties, Added Responsibilities

Sangli: The government intends to make a record by making the largest online album of letters written in 24 hours. Parents, teachers, and students have been besieged with government orders for the past month.

As many as 1,03,333 government and private schools have participated in the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' initiative. Under this initiative, a letter of message written by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been made available to 2.11 crore students. They were all ordered to read at school in the last fortnight. Parents and students were then asked to read the letter at home and upload selfies with it.

Then a new decree came on Sunday (February 25) that parents will have to read the message and upload a picture of the feedback on it on the www.mahacmletter.in website. The administration intends to set an online world record for the highest number of comments written and uploaded by parents in 24 hours. From 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 to 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 27, 23 hours and 59 minutes were allotted for the work.

Endless difficulties

The parents uploaded selfies facing endless hurdles, including network barriers, for the CM's message. Some parents came to the school and even staged a sit-in in front of the school, asking schools to take responsibility.



Contents of the Letter

In the letter, CM Shinde mentions that the Chandrayaan-3 mission engraved India's name in golden letters in space. We have provided facilities to improve the quality of education. We will be conducting a great reading festival to increase interest in reading and literature. Under the 'One State, One Uniform' scheme, students will be given shoes, pajamas, and uniforms. Notebook pages have been added to textbooks to reduce the burden of the books.

"Let us teach"

"Selfies and academic quality don't seem to have any correlation with each other. Taking selfies and uploading them is also not part of a teacher's job. It doesn't fit the definition of teaching. We demand that we be freed from all other non-academic activities and allow our children to teach. - Krishna Pol, General Secretary, Shikshak Bharati

