Cold storages to provide permanent solution to onion farmers: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said cold storages can provide a permanent solution to onion farmers' woes and he has directed officials to work on the issue.

Speaking at a press conference along with deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, he also said that the government is working on the concept of onion bank, and a panel headed by senior scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar has been set up for it.

A section of farmers has been protesting against the Union government's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion, a move aimed at dealing with price instability of the kitchen staple. There is a need to set up cold storages for onions. If this happens, there will be a permanent solution to the problems faced by farmers.

The concerned department has been directed to work on two-three options to address this, Shinde said. Nashik, Ahmednagar and parts of Pune district form a major onion-producing belt in Maharashtra. The chief minister further said that the state government is in touch with the Centre over the issue and has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.