Cold Wave Alert in Maharashtra, Mumbai to See More Chill in the Coming Days

Mumbai and the surrounding districts are expected to witness more chilling weather in the coming days. According to the weather forecast, the temperature in the city will dip between December 10 and 12, 2025. City woke up with a shivering morning on Wednesday as the temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius at around 8 am.

The economic capital of India recorded the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season at 16.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, December 9. The local observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Santacruz reported a temperature of 16.05 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees lower than the normal temperature.

Cold Wave Alert In Maharashtra

The weather department issued a cold wave alert in central Maharashtra. The IMD warned of below normal night temperatures over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai. The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places of districts in Vidarbha from December 9, 2025, to December 10, 2025 and in Marathwada from December 11 to December 12.

Also Read | Public Holidays 2026 in Maharashtra: Govt Declares List of 24 Paid Leaves, Adds Extra Holiday on Bhaubeej.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts of Maharashtra, predicting cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded.

Cold conditions intensified in Nashik district as Niphad recorded a minimum of 6.3 degrees Celsius at the Kundewadi Agricultural Research Centre. Sinnar also saw a sharp temperature dip, causing dense fog in Naygaon and reducing early-morning visibility.

Pune Weather

Pune woke up with the coldest weather on December 9 morning, with temperatures in the single digits and Pashan recorded a temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city s far this winter season.