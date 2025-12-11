Cold Wave Alert in These Districts of Maharashtra Till December 13

A cold wave warning has been issued to several districts of Maharashtra until Saturday, December 13, 2025. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), warned of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jalgaon, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Jalna and Nagpur.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), issued a yellow alert has been issued for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal for cold wave conditions on December 11 and 12.

Cold wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/1fimlGvJbF — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) December 10, 2025

The maximum temperature on Thursday afternoon is around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in the evening is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius. RMC said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Pune Recorded Lowest Temperature of the Season

The city saw the lowest temperature of the winter season 2025 on Wednesday, December 10. The Shivajinagar area reported a temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius. The weather department said more chillier on Thursday.

According to a weather expert, north winds are bringing cold, dry air from the northern parts of India, causing cold wave-like conditions in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Weather

City woke up with cool and dry weather on Thursday, December 11, with minimum temperature ranging from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius recorded by Santacruz observatory of IMD and temperature between 18 to 21 degrees Celsius reported by Colaba metrological centre. On Wednesday, Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius 2.1 degrees below the normal temperature, while the Colaba recorded 20.7 degrees.