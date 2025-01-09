Cold Wave Continues in Vidarbha: Nagpur and Other Cities See Significant Drop in Temperature

The temperature in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, has been steadily falling over the past two days, with a cold wave setting in. On Thursday, Nagpur city became the coldest in Vidarbha, with the night temperature dropping by 3 degrees to 8.2°C. The cold wind has intensified the chill, making the residents of Nagpur feel the bitter cold. Additionally, the day temperature is also below average, contributing to the overall cold sensation.

Many states in North India have been experiencing extreme cold for the past several days, and Vidarbha had seen a temporary respite in the first week of January, with the temperature reaching 17°C. However, the cold weather has returned, and the Meteorological Department had predicted that temperatures would drop further this week. As expected, the minimum temperature in Vidarbha began to decline from Monday, January 6, and by Wednesday, Nagpur's temperature had fallen to 10.2°C, dropping another 2 degrees in the next 24 hours to 8.2°C. This temperature is 4 degrees below the average.

Apart from Nagpur, other areas in Vidarbha have also reported significant drops in temperature. Gondia recorded a temperature of 8.4°C, and Brahmapuri in Chandrapur recorded 8.5°C. Wardha is at 9.6°C, while most other cities in the region are seeing temperatures around 10°C. The cold is being felt more intensely due to the cold winds, and this bitter cold is expected to persist for at least two more days.