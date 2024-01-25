Cold Wave Grips Satara District: Lowest Recorded Temperature Hits 11 Degrees Celsius

Satara district is currently in the grip of a cold wave, with temperatures in Satara and Mahabaleshwar dropping to 11 degrees Celsius. This marks the lowest recorded temperature in the district this year.

In November, Satara experienced a relatively cold month with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. However, the cold intensified in December, reaching a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius in Satara city and 12 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar, a popular tourist destination. Although the cold spell lasted only briefly, temperatures rose again, reaching 20 degrees Celsius in Satara. However, as January commenced, a significant increase in cold weather was observed.

The cold wave has affected Maharashtra as a whole, influenced by severe cold conditions in northern regions like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, accompanied by snowfall in the north.

Satara district has been experiencing heightened cold for the past 15 days, with a continuous decline in minimum temperatures. The cold wave has been noticeable even during daylight hours. The past two days have seen a further drop in temperatures, impacting the daily lives of residents and affecting both markets and agricultural activities. People are refraining from going out in the morning, while farmers are adjusting their agricultural work to the relatively warmer afternoons.

Satara city, which had maintained temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius, has experienced a recent drop, with Thursday's recorded temperature reaching 11.3 degrees Celsius. Mahabaleshwar, too, is feeling the chill, with the minimum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. This cold spell is affecting rural areas as well, prompting the use of bonfires in villages to combat the severe cold conditions.