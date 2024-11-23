Cold Wave in Maharashtra: IMD Forecasts Significant Weather Change from November 26

Winter has officially arrived, and sweaters are making their debut as temperatures drop significantly across many parts of Maharashtra, with further cooling expected in the coming days. This drop is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which may bring rain to South India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal today, November 23. This weather system is expected to impact the state's climate, with a major temperature change anticipated from November 26 onwards. Consequently, rain is expected in several states of South India.

In the coming days, the minimum temperature in Maharashtra is forecasted to decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, morning fog is prevalent, prompting authorities to advise citizens to take appropriate precautions.

The cold has intensified in the state, primarily due to cold winds from North India. Notably, temperatures have decreased in several districts of Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and West Maharashtra.

Advice for Farmers:

- Water management should be conducted according to the needs of crops, orchards, vegetables, and flower crops.

- If armyworm infestation is observed in early-sown Rabi sorghum crops, it is recommended to manage it by mixing 4 grams of Emamectin Benzoate 5% or 4 ml of Spinetoram 11.7 SC in 10 liters of water. These insecticides should be sprayed alternately, taking into account the possibility of rain.

- When spraying, ensure that the insecticide is applied effectively to cover the crops.