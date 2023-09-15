Communities agitating in Maharashtra, but Devendra Fadnavis campaigning in Rajasthan: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) pointed out that while several communities in Maharashtra are currently expressing their grievances on various issues but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy campaigning in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place later this year. Eknath Shinde government was formed over selfish interests and it does not care for citizens, she alleged.

Today, whether it is the Marathas, Dhangars, Lingayats or Muslims, all are in a state of unrest. However, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is busy campaigning in another state, which reflects the non-serious approach of this government, she claimed. Speaking on the Maratha quota issue, she said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which routinely claims Modi hai to mumkin hai, must discuss in Parliament quota for these communities and the NCP would provide full support.

Sule criticised the government for its purported move towards privatizing jobs and implementing a contractual system. She also slammed the state government's 'shasan aplya adri' (government at your doorstep) initiative as a costly publicity exercise