Concerns rise as three more children reported missing in Navi Mumbai

In a concerning development, three additional children have been reported missing in Navi Mumbai, despite the police claiming an 88 percent success rate in solving such cases. The recent disappearances come on the heels of a string of incidents earlier this week, heightening anxieties among the city's residents. Two minors, both 14 years old, vanished near St Lawrence School in sector 16 A, Vashi, at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Hailing from reputable families and proficient in Hindi, English, and Marathi, the Vashi police have registered a kidnapping case given the age of the missing children.

Similarly, the NRI Coastal Police have registered a kidnapping case after a 15-year and nine-month-old child disappeared on Tuesday night. The teenager's mother, a household maid, noticed the absence upon returning home around 8 pm on Tuesday. With no sign of the teen throughout the night, the concerned mother reported the incident to the police, leading to an immediate investigation, including the scrutiny of CCTV footage. Navi Mumbai police clarified that despite the recent cases, they have successfully resolved 88 percent of reported missing children cases this year. From January to November 2023, a total of 371 missing children cases were reported, with 325 of them already solved. Police officials attribute the majority of these cases to runaway children who typically return home after a couple of days. Earlier this week, Navi Mumbai witnessed a surge in missing children cases, with eight reported within a span of two days. Fortunately, the quick action of the police led to the successful tracing of six children within 24 hours, alleviating some of the initial panic among citizens. Authorities continue to work diligently to address the recent spike in missing children and reassure the public about ongoing efforts to ensure their safety.