"Condition of BJP Govt at Center Is Also Same as Three Legs of a Rickshaw," Says Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at a joint press conference in South Mumbai alongside NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, Thackeray recalled Fadnavis's description of the MVA government as "three legs of a rickshaw." Thackeray asserted, "The condition of the BJP government at the center is also the same."

Thackeray questioned the BJP's post-Lok Sabha election narrative and promises, particularly targeting the party's slogan of securing 400 seats. "What happened to the narrative of good days, what happened to Modi's guarantee?" he questioned, emphasizing the BJP's failure to meet its electoral goals.

Highlighting the MVA's recent success in the Lok Sabha elections as a significant achievement, Thackeray described it as a "new beginning." "The people of Maharashtra have shown how hollow the myth of Bharatiya Janata Party's invincibility is," Thackeray stated. "This victory is just the beginning for Maha Vikas Aghadi."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured 13 seats, a significant increase from the solitary seat won in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) won nine and eight seats respectively. The MVA's combined seat tally of 30 seats surpassed the Mahayuti alliance, which managed to secure only 17 seats, with BJP's seat count drastically reduced to nine from 23 in 2019. The three-party alliance, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), held a preliminary meeting to discuss the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled later this year.