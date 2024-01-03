'Conduct Caste Census in Two Months..' Demands Chhagan Bhujbal

Pune: Maharashtra's political climate is abuzz with the resurfacing of the Maratha quota issue, internal squabbles within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ambitious "Mission 45+" for the 2024 elections.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, while acknowledging his commitment to OBC communities, ignited the Maratha quota debate by opposing reservations from their quota and demanding a state-wide caste census within two months. " Conduct the survey in two days or 15 days, even 50% in 15 days, and then take two more months if needed for a complete caste census of all communities," Bhujbal suggested, potentially throwing open the issue once again.

Recent reports of discord within the MVA regarding seat-sharing for upcoming elections were addressed by Bhujbal. He denied any major dispute, assuring that "leaders from all three parties will sit together and decide based on our respective strengths." His comment comes after earlier tensions over seat allocation with Bhujbal advocating for equitable distribution and even issuing a veiled warning to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsekar against publicly discussing the issue.

The BJP, meanwhile, unveiled its strategy for the 2024 polls, aiming to achieve "Mission 45+" and secure over 45 seats in the state. A series of rallies across 36 districts starting January 14th, followed by taluka-level meetings and eventually divisional conferences led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Paw, are planned.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule exudes confidence, claiming, "Under Modi's leadership, the MVA will face a monumental defeat. We are seeing a massive wave of support for the BJP, with invitations pouring in from various parties to join the MVA."