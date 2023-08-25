Confusion prevails in Maharashtra's political circles amidst differing remarks from MVA leaders

The state has witnessed a division within the NCP, resulting in two factions emerging within the party. Nevertheless, the party leaders' statements have created a state of confusion. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar delivered a significant statement regarding Ajit Pawar during his media interaction in Baramati. He remarked, "Ajit Pawar is the leader of our party. There is no split in NCP.

NCP's Sharad Pawar MP Supriya Sule has also made a similar statement. Supriya Sule said, "There is no split in the NCP. Some people in the NCP have taken a different decision. But it cannot be called a split."

In the meantime, Sharad Pawar's partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, has responded to this situation. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has raised queries about Sharad Pawar's role.

Sanjay Raut said, "Now Sharad Pawar has to answer. His party spokesmen have to respond. I have explained my stance. Our party's position has been clarified. In the Mahavikas Aghadi, there is no Ajit Pawar, only Sharad Pawar."

"Those who have gone with the BJP, those who join hands with dictatorial tendencies, there is no place for any such leader or party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Those who want to go scared of the ED can go. Whether they have gone from us or NCP, it is their decision. As Sharad Pawar said, this is a democracy, so that decision will be his. But we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) also have some decisions. If someone's politics are on two stones or three stones, people will decide about it," he added.

On the other hand Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said, 'Sharad Pawar is a great leader, and only he can explain the intention behind his words. Maybe they care about the party. It may be part of his strategy to say that I am the president of the party and there is no division in the party while the case is pending in the Election Commission and the court. However, we don't want to go deep into it."

"The outcome of this will only become evident in the elections. The public is observing these events closely,” he added.

"We have no reason to feel threatened. We have several allies like Sharad Pawar. The answer to all of this is that elections will be announced, alliances will be formed, and whatever is decided at that time will shape the situation then. Today, many are driven by selfish motives. Many have nothing to do with people. Voters are being taken for granted, and the state is being undermined. As a result, the picture in the elections will be clear," stated Vijay Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nana Patole offers a different response to Pawar's statement.

"Sharad Pawar is a senior and experienced leader, met with Ajit Pawar recently. During this meeting, he may have convinced Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar may also want to come back. That is what Sharad Pawar's statement shows," Patole said.

"There's no confusion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding Sharad Pawar. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Congress are firmly in his corner. The internal decision of the NCP party is their right. Congress has stated its position clearly. We are committed to opposing anyone who stands against the BJP," he added.

The remarks from Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar have led to a sense of uncertainty within the MVA and among the people of Maharashtra. The ongoing situation within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has left many wondering about the current state of affairs. The lack of clear direction from the leaders has resulted in confusion regarding the MVA's stance within the political landscape of Maharashtra.