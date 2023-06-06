Congress aims to retain Amravati Lok Sabha seat

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has established a front-line strategy. Recently, the party conducted a thorough assessment of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on June 2 and 3. Nana Patole, the state president, has expressed his demand that Congress prioritize the retention of the Amravati Lok Sabha seat. Reports suggest that Yashomati Thakur, the former State Women and Child Development Minister and MLA, has played a prominent role in these efforts.

In anticipation of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a review meeting took place at the Congress party office, Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai. Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition staying united in the state, Nana Patole is actively assessing each constituency, considering the Congress party's candidates and political influence. Simultaneously, MLA Yashomati Thakur raised a question within the state Congress, inquiring about the rationale behind the party's aspiration to claim the Amravati Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress party has a strong presence and support among the Scheduled Castes community. It has three MLAs and emerged victorious in the market committee elections. Additionally, Congress holds significant influence in zilla parishads, Nagar Parishads, Nagar Panchayats, and municipal corporations. District-level Congress leaders have informed their higher-ups that neither the Shiv Sena nor the NCP has suitable candidates for the upcoming elections. Past instances have demonstrated that only a Congress candidate can effectively counter the BJP's divisive politics.