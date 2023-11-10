Congress demands Maha govt to increase reservation quota ceiling as in Bihar

Congress leaders in Maharashtra urged the state government to take measures to raise the overall reservation limit, similar to the approach adopted in Bihar.

Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said in a post on X that if the ceiling, currently at 50 per cent, is raised, all issues related to reservation will be resolved.

Maharashtra earlier this month witnessed a reintensified agitation for quota by the Maratha community. The state government should take up this issue in the next legislature session, Wadettiwar demanded.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said in a statement that the Bihar assembly has increased the overall quota to 75 percent and why can’t it happen in Maharashtra. The state government should take steps to waive the quota limit in the coming winter session of the assembly which will help the Maratha community get reservation, the former chief minister said.

राज्यातील विविध समाजाचे आरक्षणाचे प्रश्न सोडवण्यासाठी जातनिहाय जनगणना गरजेची आहे. बिहार प्रमाणे महाराष्ट्रात सुद्धा जातनिहाय जनगणना करावी आणि आरक्षणाची मर्यादा वाढवण्यात यावी.



आरक्षणाची मर्यादा वाढल्यास आरक्षणाबाबत असलेले सर्व प्रश्न सुटतील. आगामी अधिवेशनात राज्य सरकारने याबाबत… — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) November 10, 2023