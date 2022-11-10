Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh says Sharad Pawar will not be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. Aaditya Thackeray will join tomorrow, said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in hospital, Rahul Gandhi & I talked to him.

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September. After the Yatra entered Maharashtra from Telangana on Monday night, the Congress MP on Tuesday morning paid obeisance at Gurdwara Yadwari Baba Zorawar Singhji Fateh Singhji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra in 15 days and cover a distance of 382 kms. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.