Congress leader demands CM and Dy CM's resignation over Kharghar deaths

Balasaheb Thorat, a senior leader of the Congress party, has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that they should take moral responsibility for the recent deaths at Kharghar that occurred during an official function.

The lack of proper arrangements for water, food, and shelter at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in April resulted in the deaths of 14 people due to heatstroke. The Congress leader, Balasaheb Thorat, has held Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible for this tragedy and has demanded that they resign on moral grounds.

The event had invited hundreds of thousands of followers of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Balasaheb Thorat has criticized the government for the deaths that occurred during the Maharashtra Bhusan award ceremony, stating that it was due to the government's inefficiency.

He further added that the government has not been transparent about the issue and has appointed a one-member committee of additional chief secretary, which he believes is a mockery of justice. Thorat has expressed doubts about the impartiality of the probe since the person conducting it is part of the same machinery he is supposed to inspect. He has called for the government to appoint a commission led by a retired judge of the high court for a fair and unbiased investigation.