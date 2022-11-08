Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

A congress leader Seva Dal General Secretary Krishna Kumar Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday.

Confirming the death of party leader during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Pandey was walking along with Digvijaya Singh, however, after some time he handed over the national flag to one of the party colleague, and thereafter he collapsed.

This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with @digvijaya_28 & me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed…" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress Seva Dal General Secretary, Krishnakant Pandey ji's demise is very sad for the entire Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.