Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Slams Eknath Shinde Government Over Law and Order, Demands President's Rule

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday, accusing it of a "complete breakdown" in law and order. He has called for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

In an interview with PTI Videos, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly reported that over 200 incidents of violence have been recorded in the state recently.

"Law and order is just for namesake. The home department is a complete failure. Those in charge are totally immersed in politics and have left people in the lurch," he charged. "President's rule should be imposed in the state by dismissing this government," Wadettiwar said.

Responding to questions, he described the incident in Gadchiroli district, where two children died due to inadequate medical facilities, as "shocking."

"It is a blot on the state. The children had to be carried by their parents who walked for 15 km to get treatment as there were no doctors in their village. What are the health minister and guardian minister doing?" he asked.