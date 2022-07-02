Congress MLA Sangram Thopate to file his nomination for Assembly Speaker post

According to the reports, Congress MLA Sangram Thopate will file his nomination for the Speaker's post. Also, after the change of government in the state, the election for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, which has been vacant for the last one and a half years, has been declared. Meanwhile, after the BJP announced the candidature of Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker, now the Shiv Sena has also decided to enter the fray for the post of Assembly Speaker. Shiv Sena has fielded MLA Rajan Salvi from Rajapur constituency in Konkan. Therefore, there will be a contest between Rahul Narvekar and Rajan Salvi in ​​the Assembly elections to be held tomorrow.

A meeting was convened today to discuss who should be nominated in tomorrow's Assembly elections. In this meeting, the name of Rajan Salvi was sealed. Rajan Salvi's candidature was filed in the presence of Mavia leaders shortly before the deadline for filing nominations.

The BJP had fielded Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker. After that, Shiv Sena also took steps to field a candidate against Narvekar. Also, the name of Shiv Sena MLA from Konkan Rajan Salvi seemed to be in the lead for this candidature. Finally, in the meeting of the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi, the name of Salvi was sealed.