Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad slams Maharashtra govt over rising road accidents in Mumbai

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president and MLA Prof Varsha Gaikwad voiced strong criticism against the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, citing a lack of concrete measures to reduce road accidents in Mumbai. During the Legislative Assembly session in Nagpur, Gaikwad highlighted alarming statistics, revealing that 1,895 road accidents occurred in Mumbai in 2022, resulting in 371 fatalities.

Expressing concern, Gaikwad questioned the government's apparent lack of urgency despite the concerning figures. She emphasized the need for effective implementation of existing traffic regulations, pointing to the prevailing issues of bad road conditions and inadequate management of rule enforcement as primary causes of accidents.

Gaikwad highlighted the challenge posed by narrow roads in several areas, leading to frequent diversions that drivers may not readily recognize, contributing to accidents. She urged the government to take decisive actions, particularly in identified accident-prone zones, calling for a more serious and proactive approach.

Advocating for stringent rules and increased penalties for traffic rule violations, Gaikwad underscored the need for additional traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) employees. She raised concerns about the existing vacancies in these crucial positions, urging the government to expedite the recruitment process.

In response to Gaikwad's concerns, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse outlined measures being considered by the government. Bhuse mentioned the allocation of funds from district planning and development councils (DPDC) to identify and address blind spots prone to frequent accidents. He assured that strict action would be taken against violators, addressing issues such as lane discipline, exceeding speed limits, and vehicle strength.