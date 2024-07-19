Congress Plans Strategic Moves for Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Mumbai

Today in Mumbai, the Congress party is set to convene a significant series of meetings aimed at strategizing for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Senior state leaders will gather under the leadership of General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Ramesh Chenithalla to outline their approach.

Following their robust performance in the recent parliamentary elections, where Congress emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra with 13 Lok Sabha MPs, the party intends to consolidate its position within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The discussions will encompass not only electoral strategy but also the party's role within the alliance framework. With 38 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress holds a pivotal position, particularly as the NCP and Shiv Sena have faced internal divisions since the last assembly polls.

Meetings will commence at the Wankhede Stadium Conference Hall in the morning, followed by a second session at Tilak Bhawan in the afternoon. The agenda includes a detailed examination of regions and constituencies crucial for securing a substantial share of seats in the assembly elections, with a focus on areas like Vidharba, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada where the party has demonstrated electoral strength.

As Maharashtra remains a cornerstone for the MVA coalition, Congress aims to leverage its recent electoral gains to further consolidate its influence and electoral prospects across the state.