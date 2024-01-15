Congress Protests Across Maharashtra as Narayan Rane Raises Ire with Shankaracharya Remarks

Mumbai: A comment by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane questioning the contribution of Shankaracharya has triggered protests by the Congress party across Maharashtra. Rane's remarks, made during a public event, were denounced by the Congress as an insult to Hinduism and the revered spiritual figures.

In the wake of Rane's controversial statement, Congress workers staged demonstrations in several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Protesters chanted slogans denouncing Rane, with some demanding his immediate removal from the central cabinet. Rajiv Bhonsale and Munaf Hasim protested at Congress' Tilak Bhavan Headquarters, whereas demonstrations at Pune's Balgandharva Chowk were led by MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, City chief Arvind Shinde and party members. City Chief Kalyan Kale and Shaikh Yunus carried out protests at Chhatrapati Sambhajnagar with party workers.

Shankaracharya had shown dissatisfaction with the politicization of the Ram Temple event and stated that the ceremony cannot take place in an incomplete temple. This statement prompted a response from Rane who in turn questioned the contribution of Shankaracharya to advance the Hindu cause.