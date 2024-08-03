Congress Protests Against Toll Fees Amid Pune-Bengaluru Highway's Poor Condition

The Congress Party has taken a strong stance against the deteriorating condition of the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, criticizing the state of the roads, potholes, and stalled expansion projects. They have raised the question of why tolls should be paid when the highway is in such poor condition, prompting them to launch protests across Western Maharashtra today. Demonstrations were staged in Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur, with Congress leaders actively participating.

Potholes have emerged at numerous locations along the highway between Kolhapur and Pune. In response, Congress leaders, led by Satej Patil, staged a protest at the Kine Toll Plaza, arguing that the road's severe deterioration questions the rationale behind toll collection. During the protest, there was vigorous chanting against the state government, and vehicles were allowed to pass without paying the toll. Patil criticized the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, stating that their use of helicopters and planes prevents them from seeing the potholes on the ground.

The Congress Party has demanded that tolls be waived at all toll plazas along the Kolhapur-Pune stretch due to the road's poor condition and the resulting inconvenience and damage to travelers and vehicle owners. In Satara district, the Congress staged a protest at the Anivadi and Taswade toll plazas, highlighting the suffering of passengers and damage to vehicles caused by the highway's condition.

Additionally, protests were held at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Congress activists took to the streets, arguing that despite exorbitant toll charges, necessary facilities are not provided to vehicle operators. Led by Congress MLA Sangram Thopte from Bhor and MLA Sanjay Jagatap from Purandar Haveli, the demonstration involved allowing vehicles to pass without paying tolls.