Congress pushes Shiv Sena after collapse of MVA government

New Delhi: Congress leaders have hinted at disciplinary action against MLAs who did not vote for the Congress' number one candidate in the Assembly elections held a few days ago and were deliberately absent during the vote of confidence.

State President Nana Patole on Thursday submitted a report in this regard to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. At this time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organization) K. C. Venugopal was present. Chandrakant Handore had lost the June 20 assembly elections. Handore lost because he did not get the first choice vote. It is understood that Patole confessed in the report that some Congress MLAs had cross-voted for this.

The motives of the MLAs who were absent at the time of the confidence motion were questioned. Nana Patole also pointed out to the party leaders that the seven members who cross-voted and were absent during the vote of confidence were common. Patole also said that some of the absent members had sought the party's prior permission.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Nana Patole has informed that Congress will contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections on its own. Nana Patole had earlier suggested that the Congress should contest the elections on its own. Political calculations have changed in Maharashtra. Accordingly, the Congress has also decided to change its strategy.