Congress slams organisers for not inviting Kapil Dev to ICC World Cup final

A controversy has erupted over the exclusion of former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev from the guest list for the ICC World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has alleged "politics" behind the issue and said, "Today there is politics everywhere... How can cricket be left? There was also politics going on. Therefore, Kapil ji (Dev) was not invited."

On Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the organisers of the ICC World Cup final match for not inviting Kapil Dev to the event. "It is simply unacceptable and extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back, " Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

It is simply unacceptable & extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2023

Kapil Dev himself conveyed his disappointment, stating, "I wasn't invited there. They didn't call me, so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole '83 team to be there with me, but I guess due to the fact that it's such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget," during an interview with a news channel. The incident raises questions about the guest selection process for major cricket events, with Raut urging the cricket authorities to clarify their decision.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also voiced his concerns on the matter, demanding an explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was not invited to World Cup final match. The cricket icon has been insulted brazenly, India has been humiliated...What a big shame ? BCCI, ICC should explain to the world whether they did so under pressure from rulling party of india? They… pic.twitter.com/a3gxLSo89G — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 20, 2023

Raut took to social media platform X to express his dissatisfaction, stating, "India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was not invited to the World Cup final match. The cricket icon has been insulted brazenly, and India has been humiliated...What a big shame? BCCI, ICC should explain to the world whether they did so under pressure from the ruling party of India? They owe an explanation to the entire cricket world.