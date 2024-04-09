Congress State President Nana Patole Urges Unity Against BJP 'Dictatorship' After INDIA Alliance Meeting

"Sangli, Bhiwandi, and South Central Mumbai were the seats to be decided based on merit. Till the end, we fought for the fort (Sangli seat) but had to follow the orders of the High Command. This time is not to fight against each other. It is time to put an end to a dictatorship like the BJP. Therefore, we will explain to the angry workers and leaders, that Congress State President Nana Patole commented after the INDIA alliance's meeting where the hotly debated Sangli seat went to Uddhav Thackeray's Sena.

Patole further said, "Democratically, our workers, and leaders will sit, they will sit together. Will discuss. Vishwajit Kadam in Sangli has worked for the organization. At this time, it was expected that Congress would get this place under any circumstances."

"BJP has no job, so it tries to ignite conflict in the MVA. Varsha Gaikwad is the president of Mumbai (Congress). So it is our responsibility to follow whatever orders the seniors give today. Varsha Gaikwad was also in the meeting. Now that everything is settled, it is not appropriate to discuss it. We gave all the information to the High Command. The high command was also on our side. But there is a limit to how much to stress." Nana Patole said they do not want to make a spectacle like Mahayuti.