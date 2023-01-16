Congress suspends Sudhir Tambe ahead of MLC polls

Congress has suspended Dr Sudhir Tambe and initiated an inquiry to ascertain why he did not file the forms to contest the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a press statement Sunday. Tambe, on the other hand, said in a tweet Sunday, “I am of the clear opinion that the stand taken by the Congress party with reference to me is not fair. The truth will come out after investigation. I believe in justice.”

Tambe, a relative of Balasaheb Thorat — leader of the Congress legislative party in Maharashtra assembly was the party’s official candidate from the Nashik graduates constituency for the MLC polls slated for 30 January. However, Tambe’s failure to file his nomination before the deadline gave way for his son Satyajeet to contest as an Independent from the seat without the consent of the state Congress unit. Sudhir Tambe has represented the Nashik graduates constituency in the Vidhan Parishad for three terms.