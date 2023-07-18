Congress to name LoP in assembly, council today

The Congress will name the leader of opposition (LoP) for the legislative assembly as well as the council on Tuesday. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said that the names have been finalized by the party high command in Delhi on Monday evening. The party delegation will submit the names to deputy chairman in the council Neela Gorhe and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday morning. “We will declare their names in both the houses before proceedings begin,” Patole told TOI.

While the first day of the monsoon session started without the LoP, an important post in the house of election representatives, in the council existing LoP from Shiv Sena (UBT) Ambadas Danve took part in the proceedings. The Congress has staked claim over LoP’s post in the assembly and council after a split in the NCP. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar parted ways with his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on July 2. Many candidates from Congress have staked claim to the post in the council. MLC from Nagpur graduates’ constituency, Abhijit Wanjarri, has sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, appealing to be given a chance. He asserted that his appointment would benefit the party in Vidarbha in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024.