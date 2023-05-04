Congress to stage protests if special session of Maha legislature not called: Nana Patole

Congress will take to the streets if a special session of the Maharashtra legislature was not called to discuss issues including crop loss due to unseasonal rains and the Barsu refinery row, the party said.

A party delegation has met Governor Ramesh Bais requesting him to direct the state government to convene a two-day session, and it was expected that he would consider the request positively, said state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Farmers have suffered a lot due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms but the government is not helping them, police are repressing the agitation against the Barsu refinery project, and no action has been taken even after 14 persons died due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function, he said.

A special session was needed to discuss these and other issues, Patole said.If a special session is not convened, the Congress will take to the streets and protest across the state, he said. The Vajramuth rallies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP have been rescheduled due to inclement weather, Patole said.

