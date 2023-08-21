Congress working committee list spotlights Vidarbha's political significance

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and the names of four leaders from Vidarbha are on the list. These leaders include Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pandey, Manikrao Thakre, and Yashomati Thakur. The release of this list has been eagerly anticipated, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The inclusion of four leaders from Vidarbha in the Congress Working Committee, following the altered political landscape in the state, has sparked enthusiasm among Vidarbha's office-bearers. Meanwhile, certain Vidarbha leaders anticipated their names to be added, but their names did not appear in the list.