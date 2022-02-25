Constables to be promoted as police sub-inspectors, Maha govt takes important decision

A government decision has been taken today to fulfill the dream of thousands of police constables and constables in the state to become police sub-inspectors. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil expressed confidence that this would give impetus to the strengthening of the police force and help in solving crimes and preventing crimes. The proposal was made by the Home Department with the view that the officers in the state could not reach the post of Sub-Inspector of Police even after years of service.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for approving the decision. This promotion will directly benefit thousands

of police constables, constables, and assistant police inspectors in the future. This will not only help in improving the image of the police force but also increase the number of working days that the police force currently receives for actual work. Due to this decision, a police constable will be able to retire from the post of officer with 3 chances of promotion during his tenure. The Home Minister also informed that a steering committee will be constituted at the level of Director General of Police to implement this ruling.