Controversial sex camp for Navratri in Pune called off, FIR registered

Pune Police registered an FIR against a person for allegedly sharing a controversial advertisement on social media mentioning "Sex Tantra" camp to be organised during the festival of Navratri.The controversial advertisement said a Navratri Special camp is being organised to offer a 3 days and 2 nights course "Sex Tantra" under Satyam Shivam Sundaram foundation in Pune.As per the advertisement, the organisation had started online registration for sex training for youth on the occasion of the Navratri festival. It said there will be a fee of Rs 15,000 for a residential camp and training in various sexual techniques will be provided in the special camp to be held between October 1-3. The controversial advertisement went viral on various social media platforms.

The Social Service unit of Pune Police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR against a person named Ravi Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, for allegedly sharing this controversial advertisement on social media.According to Pune Police, FIR was registered against Ravi Singh for posting an advertisement on social which has obscene photographs. Police said Singh was contacted and during the questioning, he accepted that he has posted this advertisement on social media on the behalf of Satyam Shivam Sundaram foundation registered in Uttar Pradesh.The FIR was registered under section 292 of IPC and 67 of the IT act against Singh. However, the investigation of the case will be conducted by the cyber unit of Pune Police. The said camp has been called off, said police.Meanwhile, members of Hindu Mahasangh and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) strongly objected to the advertisement and submitted their written complaints to Pune Police. "This advertisement of the perverted camp was being spread under the name Navratri Special. This is an insult to Hindus and their deities. Police must stop this camp to happen and take strict action against the accused," said Hindu Mahasangh member Anand Dave.

