Controversy Erupts as Video Shows Congress Leader Nana Patole's Feet Washed by Party Worker in Akola (Watch Video)

Akola: Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has found himself at the centre of a controversy. A video of a party worker washing Patole's feet is making rounds on social media.

Patole was visiting Wadegaon village in Akola district for an event. Wadegaon's Pramod Dongre had organised the event on the occasion of Patole's birthday. Free sarees and clothes were distributed to needy women on the occasion. Incidentally, the palanquin procession of Sant Shri Gajanan Maharaj was halted at Wadegaon. Patole visited the procession after the event.

Wadegaon had received heavy rainfall at the time. After taking Darshan of the Palkhi, Patole's feet got covered in mud. When he called for water to wash the mud off, a party worker rushed to Patole's vehicle and washed his feet off. The worker was identified as Vijay Gaurav from Shegaon. The incident has sparked controversy in political circles.