Cop booked for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe to settle complaint against man in Thane

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a policeman who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, a case was registered against Constable Milind Nikam of Bhiwandi police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as confirmed by Madhavi Rajekumbhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The complainant has alleged that the accused official informed him that a woman had lodged a complaint against him. He went on to demand Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter, she said. The policeman allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on August 16 and again demanded Rs 2 lakh on the same day, the official said.

The aggrieved man approached the ACB on August 24 and after verifying the complaint, the present case was registered, she said, adding that further probe is underway.