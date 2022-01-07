Coronavirus Maharashtra: If covid rules are violated strict action will be taken, warns Rajesh Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state is heading for a third wave, from now on the rules will be strictly enforced and the police and administration will be ordered to take action by filing cases to avoid crowding.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has been increasing significantly in the last few days. A total of 36,265 coronaviruses were reported in the state on Thursday. There are a large number of cases in Mumbai. Concerns are being raised about the growing number of coronavirus cases. Therefore, restrictions are likely to increase. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if it is noticed that infections are on the rise due to unnecessary things, it may be considered to increase the restrictions in the near future. The Chief Minister can make an announcement in this regard.

Rajesh Tope said that the rate of hospital admissions and oxygen consumption has not increased. So there is no reason to panic. But the vaccine can save you from hospitalization. Therefore, he has appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated.

It has been decided to close schools in Pune, Mumbai and Thane considering the positivity rate and spread of Omicron. However, there is no such situation in other districts, so the decision to close schools in those places will not be taken immediately, explained Health Minister Rajesh Tope.