'Couldn't Sleep Whole Night': Prasad Lad Protests On Vidhan Bhawan Steps Day After Being Abused By Ambadas Danve

BJP leader Prasad Lad on Tuesday sat on steps of Vidhan Bhawan, protesting against the abuses used by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve against him. Lad demanded Danve's resignation. Lad said he could not sleep whole night after being abused by Danve.

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, abused BJP leader Prasad Lad in the house. In response, Prasad Lad has become quite aggressive, demanding Danve's suspension and resignation. Notably, Lad was seen protesting alone on the steps of the legislature. This situation suggests that today's legislative session might be stormy.

"The way Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve used profanities over my mother and sister is wrong. He should consider how appropriate this behavior is. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray about this. Danve is trying to prove how brave he is. We, too, grew up in Lalbaug Parel," Lad expressed.

He further stated, "I have informed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about this. Action should be taken against the Opposition Leader, and he should apologize to me. The punishment could be for a day or even an hour. The point is, if the accused is arrogant, that arrogance should be diminished. He must be punished and resign. Uddhav Thackeray should also question him about this," Lad demanded.

On July 1st, Ambadas Danve directed a profanity towards Prasad Lad in the legislature. Later in the day, Danve clarified his remarks. "Is Prasad Lad going to teach me Hindutva? This man works for the party for his own business interests. He points a finger at me and speaks. I ask the Speaker, why is he pointing at me? How can he demand my resignation? My party leaders will decide that. Why did he bring up Rahul Gandhi in the Legislative Council? I have no regrets; my Shiv Sainik has awakened. I also have cases against me, cases I took on for Hindutva. These so-called Hindutvavadis run away with their tails between their legs," Danve said.

