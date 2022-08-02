Couple cheated 60 educated youth by offering jobs

Beed: As many as 60 well-educated unemployed people were cheated for jobs on 31st July in the city. In this regard, a case was registered against a couple from Aurangabad in Shivajinagar police station.

Sudhir Sandipan Hazare (40, Res. Panchsheelnagar, Beed) filed a complaint in this regard. According to the prosecution, Amol Salve and his wife Shraddha Salve (both of Himayatnagar, Aurangabad) met on July 30, 2020 at their home in Beed. At this time, he said that there is a private company called AMS Services and Job Consultancy, and he has to pay a fee of 10 thousand rupees by showing the lure of getting a job as a security guard. Falling for their bait, Hazare deposited the money in the account. Further, five thousand rupees and ten thousand rupees each were charged for document verification and training. However, even after two years, the job was not given. Hazare was given a fake appointment letter when the situation escalated. After further enquiry, Hazare came to know that the Salve couple had cheated 50 to 60 people like him. From that, a case of fraud was registered in Shivajinagar thana. Assistant Inspector Manoj Londhe is conducting the investigation.

The Salve couple cheated Sudhir Hazare's mother Vimal of Rs 39,000 in the name of waiving the home loan. It is also mentioned in the prosecution that the fake loan approval letter was given by extorting money for approving the home loan.