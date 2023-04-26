Couple dies in dumper-bike collision in Pune

At Kesnand Phata in Wagholi, a couple on a two-wheeler was fatally hit by a dumper at approximately 1 pm, resulting in their tragic demise. The collision was of such intensity that the dumper dragged the two-wheeler for a few meters.

Ashok Martand Kale and Varsha Ashok Kale lost their lives instantly as the dumper's wheel ran over their heads. The tragic incident led to significant traffic congestion in the vicinity.

The couple lived in Kasba Peth, Pune and were headed to Valki village in Rahu taluka for agricultural work. Unfortunately, while turning onto Rahu Road from the Kesnand Phata intersection, a heavy dumper crashed into their motorcycle from behind and dragged them forward. The driver of the dumper, Bhaskar Pandharinath Kand, fled the scene of the accident. The dumper was registered under Swapneel Bhumkar's ownership.

Ashok Martand Kale, who used to work as a police officer, is now retired and has shifted his focus towards agricultural work. His wife, Varsha, is a housewife. They are survived by two children.