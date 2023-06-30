Couple illegally operates orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A disturbing incident involving Dilip Shrihari Raut and his wife Savita, who are directors of Jijamata Balak Ashram in Shivshankar Colony, came to light on June 20. They were discovered to have engaged in the sale of a newborn baby belonging to a woman from Paithan. Further investigation revealed that the orphanage's permit had been revoked in 2006, and the couple had been unlawfully operating it ever since.

According to the information available, a 40-year-old woman from Paithan expressed her intention to sell her 2.5-month-old baby. Subsequently, she handed over the baby to Raut with the purpose of selling it. The Raut couple entered into a deal with another couple to sell the baby for Rs 5 lakh. However, the Bharosa Cell and Jawaharnagar police intervened by conducting a raid, successfully rescuing the baby before the sale could take place.

On Tuesday, PI Vyankatesh Kendre and API Dilip Chandan presented the Raut couple before the court, and they have been remanded in police custody until June 30.

Despite the cancellation of the orphanage's permit in 2006, Raut unlawfully continued its operation. Moreover, he took possession of the building where the orphanage was situated after the contract was terminated. Currently, this case is under judicial consideration. Further investigation has uncovered that the 40-year-old woman from Paithan had a child as a result of a live-in relationship. As she was unwilling to care for the baby, she conducted an internet search for an orphanage and subsequently contacted Raut.