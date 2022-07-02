Court accepts CBI’s closure report in case against Shridhar Patankar

Shiv Sena chief and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar has received great relief from the court. A special court on Saturday accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case connected to Shridhar Patankar.

The ED had taken action against businessman Shridhar Patankar in a money laundering case and confiscated his property. After that, the CBI was also likely to take action against Patankar. However, despite the ED's opposition, the CBI special court has accepted the report filed by the CBI's Bribery Prevention Division. The CBI has said in its report that there is no strong evidence against Patankar.

What action was taken by the ED?

In the money laundering case, the ED had confiscated 11 flats of Shridhar Patankar's Nilambari project in Thane. The ED had seized assets worth about Rs 6.5 crore.