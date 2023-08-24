Court upholds interim relief for former Mumbai mayor in alleged body bags purchase case

The court has upheld the interim relief for Kishori Pednekar, former Mumbai Mayor and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), in the case involving the alleged purchase of body bags. This relief for Pednekar will remain in effect until August 29. The Bombay Sessions Court has instructed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to refrain from any coercive actions against her and three others until the aforementioned date, TV9 Marathi reported.

Pednekar has filed for anticipatory bail in the case and the application was heard today at the Mumbai sessions court. The case, registered by the Economic Offences Wing, also involves the former additional municipal commissioner (Projects) and a former deputy municipal commissioner of the central purchase department (CPD), private contractor Vedanta Innotech PVT and other unknown government officials.