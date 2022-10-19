COVID 19: BMC issues guidelines for Diwali
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2022 11:34 AM 2022-10-19T11:34:36+5:30 2022-10-19T11:35:28+5:30
Days after the new sub-variants of Omicron surge in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a advisory ...
Days after the new sub-variants of Omicron surge in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a advisory measures for preventing surge during Diwali and upcoming festivals. Maharashtra saw a 17.7 per cent rises in coronavirus cases compared to last week, the state health department cited the XBB variant, found for the first time in the country, could further spike in cases ahead of the festive and winter season in the country.
Below are the guidelines issued by the BMC:
- The BMC has asked the citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now.
- The BMC also asked all to get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID protocols.
- The BMC said the festival season is a critical period as there can be a tendency to ignore COVID protocols during
- festivals due to large gatherings.
- The BMC advised citizens to get themselves tested immediately if they develop symptoms of the respiratory infection.
- The BMC also asked the people to avoid close contact with symptomatic coronavirus patients.
- The BMC asked them to wash hands frequently, maintain good ventilation indoors, wear face masks at crowded places, cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing and coughing.
- The BMC said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.