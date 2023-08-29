Covid-19 body bag scam: Court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

A sessions court on Tuesday rejected former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar's anticipatory bail plea in a case involving alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags for Covid-19 victims. Earlier this month, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had filed the anticipatory bail application fearing arrest in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge S.B. Joshi on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Pednekar and two other individuals accused in the case.

The city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had filed a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Pednekar served as the mayor from November 2019 to March 2022. In her pre-arrest bail plea, submitted through advocate Rahul Arote, the former mayor asserted that she has been wrongly implicated in the case.