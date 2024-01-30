COVID-19 Khichdi Scam Case: Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut's Brother Leaves ED Office After Around 8 Hours of Questioning

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut on Tuesday, January 30, left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after close to 8 hours of questioning in the BMC COVID-19 khichdi scam case. The probe agency issued summonses to Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the Khichdi COVID-19 scam case on Sunday, January 28.

Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and Kishori Pednekar have been asked to appear at the federal agency's office on January 30, Tuesday. Former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar was summoned in connection with the COVID-19 body bag scam case.

BMC Khichdi COVID scam case | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut leaves from the ED office after around 8 hours of questioning.#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/GiTl0NnoCX — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Earlier, on January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and a close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the case. Suraj Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs. 1 crore linked to the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.