COVID-19: Maharashtra likely to make masks compulsory in 'closed environment'

Covid cases have again started to rise, and the decision to make use of face masks in the state is likely to be taken soon. The state task force has made such a recommendation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It also emphasizes the need to increase vaccination on a large scale. The state task force in Maharashtra has expressed concern over the rise in covid infection in Delhi, Karnataka and some other states. Chief Minister Thackeray convened a meeting of the task force on Monday night. This concern was then brought to their ears. The task force said that it was necessary to increase the use of masks, speed up vaccination, track patients, and focus on genome sequencing.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of the task force on the backdrop of increasing corona cases. In this meeting, the task force has recommended to the Chief Minister to make the use of masks in confined places in the state compulsory. Dr. Sanjay Oak, Dr. Shashank Joshi and other members were present at the meeting. Currently, the infected person is undergoing rapid test and treatment at home. They need to take the necessary treatment in isolation.

At least it should be mandatory to wear a mask in a confined space. Masks should be mandatory especially in places like cinemas, theaters, malls considering the risk of infection. Airlines often tell passengers about the use of masks, in the same way hospitals need to be instructed to start using masks as a priority. The state needs to focus on increasing the number of corona tests. After the second dose the booster dose should be reduced from 270 days to 180 days.

There may be some mutations in the virus in the future. So more care is needed. Not all virus types are as mild as omicron. Therefore, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is the most effective solution, explained the task force. Timely results of genome sequencing are also needed to identify mutated strains of the virus and to better treat them. Therefore, the number of such laboratories should be increased, the task force told the Chief Minister.