COVID-19: Two main criteria for lockdown in Mumbai, says Iqbal Singh Chahal

Citizens should decide whether to impose lockdown or not. Because if they do not follow the rules, the number of corona patients will increase and restrictions will have to be tightened, said Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. There are two main criteria for lockdown. How many beds are filled and how many are left in the hospital. The second is the use of oxygen. Chahal also said that if the use of oxygen increased, a large number of people would be admitted to the hospital and a decision on lockdown could be taken. He said there could be no lockdown on Corona's figures but a decision on hospital use.

Currently, less than 10 per cent oxygen is used in Mumbai. The rate of hospital visits is low, even if the omicron is spreading fast. Those who have received two doses of the vaccine have a lower risk of getting infected with omicron, Chahal said. Vaccination is very important. Those who have been vaccinated have no reason to panic, even if they have an omicron. He said they did not show many symptoms. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is keeping an eye on the current situation of covid in Mumbai. He is reviewing the situation twice a day. Chahal also said that Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray was also holding meetings from time to time to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, only those who have taken two doses of the vaccine are allowed on public transport. Therefore, even those who have been vaccinated should follow the rules, Chahal said. Although the number of corona patients is currently increasing, the death rate is very low, so there is no reason to be afraid, Chahal said, but appealed for compliance with the rules. Doctors are also getting corona infection. They should be careful too.