Covid vaccination compulsory for students appearing ISCE & ISC exams?, Varsha Gaikwad reacts

With just four days left for the ISCE, ISC board exams, there is now confusion among students over a board decision. The CISCE board has made it clear that students who have not yet received both doses of the vaccine will not be able to sit for the test. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has demanded that these students should be allowed to sit for the exams and should not be discriminated against.

The CISCE board had issued some instructions on January 4. It said both doses of corona vaccine would be mandatory for the ISCE and ISC board exams starting April 25. Following the same rule, some schools have now stated that students who fail both exams will not be able to sit for the exam.

Reacting to the decision, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25th. Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory."

Varsha Gaikwad further said, "While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the Education Minister to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter."

