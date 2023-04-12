Cow urine unsuitable for consumption, contains harmful microorganisms: IVRI

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) has stated that cow urine, commonly known as 'gaumutra,' is not suitable for human consumption.

Based on the findings of the veterinary research authority, cow urine contains dangerous microorganisms that have the potential to spread various illnesses to humans, making it unsuitable for consumption.

The IVRI's statement came in response to the increasing popularity of cow urine as a treatment for various diseases and conditions in India. A significant number of people in the country have been using cow urine for its alleged medicinal properties, with some even touting it as a cure for COVID-19.

Although some individuals believe in the medicinal benefits of cow urine, the IVRI has cautioned against its consumption due to the presence of harmful microorganisms like Salmonella, Escherichia coli, and Brucella. These pathogens can cause severe health complications such as fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea if ingested.

In addition, the IVRI has advised against using cow urine as a disinfectant, as it is not capable of eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses. The veterinary authority recommended the use of authorized disinfectants and other hygienic measures to prevent the transmission of illnesses.