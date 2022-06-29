CPI (M) party backs Maha Vikas Aghadi govt

After more than 35 MLAs, including senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, revolted, the political struggle in the state has reached its climax over the past week. The BJP, which has been in the role of wait-and-watch for a week, finally jumped into the political fray and handed over a letter directly to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test. After this, a special session of the Legislative Assembly has been called on June 30. In this, the test of who is on the side of Mahavikas Aghadi has started. CPI (M) leaders have said that they support the Thackeray government of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

The BJP's conspiracy to overthrow the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has been exposed by misusing the huge amount of money collected through corruption and the Central Investigation Agency. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of being involved in the conspiracy. In the majority test, party MLA Vinod Nikole has informed that he will support the Thackeray government.